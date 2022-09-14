GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,580 at Berenberg Bank

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,722.92 ($20.82).

GSK Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 28.60 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,330.80 ($16.08). 2,583,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,719,759. The firm has a market cap of £54.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,169.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About GSK

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 671 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,056.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

