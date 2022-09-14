Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE:GES traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

