Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GES traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.90. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.