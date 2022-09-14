Guggenheim Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $925.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $740.00 to $925.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $701.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

