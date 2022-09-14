Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

