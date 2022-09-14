Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.37

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.37 and last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 70203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.15.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
