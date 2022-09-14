GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GXO Logistics worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

