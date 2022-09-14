Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 0.3%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.86. 181,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 204,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.