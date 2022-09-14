Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 507458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.28.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Harworth Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). In related news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,841.52 ($23,974.77). Also, insider Alastair Lyons CBE acquired 32,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 82,692 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,416.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

