HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

NYSE:HCA traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.76. 1,317,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,967. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,899,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,546,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

