Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) vs. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68 Silicon Laboratories 0 3 4 0 2.57

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $142.38, suggesting a potential upside of 56.48%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $181.38, suggesting a potential upside of 39.83%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Materials and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.37 $5.89 billion $7.48 12.07 Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 6.16 $2.12 billion $47.86 2.71

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 26.42% 56.68% 26.33% Silicon Laboratories 239.09% 3.61% 2.58%

Summary

Applied Materials beats Silicon Laboratories on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

