Head-To-Head Survey: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 4.18% 7.81% 4.18% Zuora -29.89% -56.71% -18.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.7% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dynatrace and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 14 0 2.88 Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $57.94, indicating a potential upside of 45.75%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 114.37%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 12.29 $52.45 million $0.14 283.93 Zuora $346.74 million 3.12 -$99.43 million ($0.87) -9.44

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Zuora on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

