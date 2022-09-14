HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Up 1.6%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €72.25 ($73.72) and last traded at €72.05 ($73.52). 19,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.95 ($72.40).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

