High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $138,233.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks. Telegram | YouTube | Kakao Talk | Reddit | Medium | Github | Instagram | Facebook Explorer – Hscan Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Performance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Performance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

