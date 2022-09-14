Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Down 82.1% in August

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Highway stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 55,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,993. Highway has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.05%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

