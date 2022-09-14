Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.29. Highway shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 8,847 shares trading hands.
Highway Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.15.
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.
Highway Increases Dividend
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
