HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HTBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

HTBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 43,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,839. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

