Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 1.3 %
HZN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
