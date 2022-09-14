Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 1.3 %

HZN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

