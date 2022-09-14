HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 177,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,955. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HP by 176.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in HP by 126.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.