H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.1 %

HRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,845. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

