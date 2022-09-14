Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 278.9% in August

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.
Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANP)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.