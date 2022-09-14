Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 278.9% in August

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 278.9% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

