Hypersign identity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $45,856.25 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $45,856.25 and approximately $12,498.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity launched on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

