Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 201.2% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the August 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Iberdrola Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,023. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
