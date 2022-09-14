Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires New Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 0.20% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Unitil by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unitil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unitil by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UTL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of UTL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

