Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 4,400 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.06. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.