Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 26,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 58,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,570. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

