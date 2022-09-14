Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,820. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

