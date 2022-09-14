IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.00. IES shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

IES Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $589.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

About IES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IES in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IES by 251.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Stories

