IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $766.49

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 766.49 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 802 ($9.69). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 799 ($9.65), with a volume of 1,177,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).

Get IG Group alerts:

IG Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 855.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 788.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 766.68.

IG Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.24 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total value of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23).

About IG Group

(Get Rating)

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.