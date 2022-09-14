IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW) Short Interest Up 190.0% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

IMAC Price Performance

IMAC stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

