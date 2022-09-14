Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading 6.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Immunocore traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 3,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.04.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

