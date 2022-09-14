Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 3.4 %

IPGGF traded down 0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.70. 23,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.94. Imperium Technology Group has a 1 year low of 1.38 and a 1 year high of 4.72.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

