Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ingredion by 117.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

