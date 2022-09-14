Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Up 646.7% in August

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,700 shares, an increase of 646.7% from the August 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.8 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF stock remained flat at $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVREF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

