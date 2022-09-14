Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Purchases 23,868 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Mark Heinen bought 2,281 shares of Better Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,991.75.
BTTX remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Wednesday. 53,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,325. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
