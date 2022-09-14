Insider Buying: Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Purchases 23,868 Shares of Stock

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Mark Heinen bought 2,281 shares of Better Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,991.75.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

BTTX remained flat at $1.82 during trading on Wednesday. 53,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,325. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

