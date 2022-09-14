Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Buys 10,614 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGLGet Rating) insider Denise Brotherton bought 10,614 shares of DGL Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,995.30 ($11,185.52).

DGL Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

About DGL Group

(Get Rating)

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.