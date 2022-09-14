Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,772. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.