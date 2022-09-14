Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

