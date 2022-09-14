Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.1 %

BLDE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 515,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,710. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.