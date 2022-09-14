Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,676. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

