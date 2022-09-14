Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IonQ Price Performance
NYSE IONQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,911. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.64.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.