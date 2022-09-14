Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Sells 2,872 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $15,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,574,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,764,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IonQ Trading Up 3.6 %

IonQ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.64. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 216.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.