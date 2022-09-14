Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,747 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.56. 109,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
