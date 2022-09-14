Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 8,747 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.56. 109,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Morningstar

Separately, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

