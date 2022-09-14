Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 1,941 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.