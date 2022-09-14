Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

