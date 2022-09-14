Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $594,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,068,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,052. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

