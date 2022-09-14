Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 1,617 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 331.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $361.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

