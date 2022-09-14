Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 4,949 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 407,850 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

