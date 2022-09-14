Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PSCH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $194.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

