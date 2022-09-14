Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 16,197 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

