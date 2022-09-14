Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Insmed worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Insmed by 190.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,407 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Insmed Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 14,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,648. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

